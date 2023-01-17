The two former La Liga rivals met on the same pitch during Thursday’s high-scoring exhibition match. View the original article to see embedded media. For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch as La Liga stars for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. On Thursday, the pair rejoined each other for an exhibition match between Messi’s PSG and the Riyadh All-Star XI, which is comprised of Saudi Pro League stars.

2 DAYS AGO