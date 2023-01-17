Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
FIFA Trial Witness: Fox Used Inside Info for World Cup Rights
Alejandro Burzaco testified in federal court that he acted as an intermediary between the network and FIFA during World Cup bidding. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox used inside information from FIFA to secure the rights to televise the World Cup in the United States, a former...
MyWabashValley.com
Ronaldo Shares Tweet After Rivalry Showdown With Messi
The two former La Liga rivals met on the same pitch during Thursday’s high-scoring exhibition match. View the original article to see embedded media. For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch as La Liga stars for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. On Thursday, the pair rejoined each other for an exhibition match between Messi’s PSG and the Riyadh All-Star XI, which is comprised of Saudi Pro League stars.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MyWabashValley.com
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
MyWabashValley.com
Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris
PARIS (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a meeting this week in Paris and was asked by a gracious host how he takes his coffee. “Un sucre?” French President Emmanuel Macron asked. Over that coffee, the leader of the NBA and the leader of France struck a...
