United Results Top Estimates as Demand Remains Resilient Despite High Fares

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Japan's Inflation Data Reaches Highest Since 1981
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data. The nationwide core consumer price index rose 4% in December on an annualized basis, the fastest pace since 1981. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.56% to close its session...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FAA Says Contractor Unintentionally Deleted Files Before Outage Disrupted Thousands of Flights
The FAA says a contractor unintentionally deleted files before the outage of alert system. Around 10,000 flights were delayed because of the pilot-alerting system outage. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that a contractor unintentionally deleted files before an outage of a pilot-alert system that delayed thousands of flights last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Comments / 0