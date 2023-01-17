ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
MedicalXpress

Many older adults declined home medical care for fear of COVID, which caused new or worsening conditions

COVID-19 interrupted or delayed medical treatment for many people who chose to put off elective procedures or couldn't get in to see a specialist. But new research from the University of Michigan finds another population was affected: Many homebound older adults canceled medically necessary home-based health care services out of fear of getting COVID-19. This caused new or worsening medical conditions for a number of patients, and home-based health care providers reported feeling that they lacked sufficient information and training to advise patients through the process of deciding whether or not to continue care.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
MedicalXpress

Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study

New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Shin

Chickenpox Virus Heightens Risk of Major Depression in Later Life in a 10-year Longitudinal Study

Major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. It's also one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.
NBC News

Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says

A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
natureworldnews.com

Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice

Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
BBC

HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
scitechdaily.com

Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease

CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Healthline

The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
CBS Boston

Alzheimer's blood marker might help detect disease years before symptoms

BOSTON - A marker in the blood may help detect Alzheimer's disease years before a patient develops symptoms.Alzheimer's disease begins decades before memory loss starts to show, and early diagnosis gives a patient the best chance of slowing down the disease with drugs.Now, researchers in Europe have found that increased levels of a protein called GFAP in the blood could signal activation of immune cells in the brain and reflect changes of Alzheimer's as many as 10 years before brain damage occurs.
hcplive.com

Higher HDL-C Levels Associated with Increased Fracture Risk in Older Adults

Each 1-SD increment in HDL-C level was associated with a 14% higher risk of fractures in cohort study of approximately 16,000 community-dwelling healthy adults. Higher levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) may be associated with increased fracture risk in healthy older adults, according to a new study. The findings indicate...

