Michigan COVID-19 cases see slight dip in last week
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 case numbers in Michigan are falling, albeit slightly.
In the past week, Michigan had 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
Just last week, Michigan exceeded 3 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Around 184 people died from either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since last week.
As for Mid-Michigan, Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties are all classified as having a low coronavirus transmission rate.
As for vaccination rates, 69.3% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the COVId-19 vaccine.
Though Michigan is getting closer and closer to that 70% vaccination goal, only 42.1% of Michigan nursing home residents and 13.8% of staff were “up to date” on their vaccinations.
AARP reported that in Michigan, nursing home resident coronavirus cases were up by 21.5%, while staff cases were up 9% for the four-week period ending on Dec. 18, 2022.
Approximately 46 people died of COVID-19 in nursing homes died during that time.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 1