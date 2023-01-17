ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan COVID-19 cases see slight dip in last week

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKrAf_0kHrytg400

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 case numbers in Michigan are falling, albeit slightly.

In the past week, Michigan had 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

Just last week, Michigan exceeded 3 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Around 184 people died from either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Nclq_0kHrytg400
Courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus

As for Mid-Michigan, Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties are all classified as having a low coronavirus transmission rate.

As for vaccination rates, 69.3% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the COVId-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNQRG_0kHrytg400
Courtesy of the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .

Though Michigan is getting closer and closer to that 70% vaccination goal, only 42.1% of Michigan nursing home residents and 13.8% of staff were “up to date” on their vaccinations.

AARP reported that in Michigan, nursing home resident coronavirus cases were up by 21.5%, while staff cases were up 9% for the four-week period ending on Dec. 18, 2022.

Approximately 46 people died of COVID-19 in nursing homes died during that time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Explore Michigan: Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake

Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full …. Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full potential. Coaches Show: Spartans bounce back after Purdue loss. MSU gymnast Gabrielle Stephen talks about what keeps …. Pet of the Day: Meet Carolina. Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial …. Clinton...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: CATA and Eatran are hosting job fairs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a job, both CATA and Eatran are hosting job fairs Thursday. CATA will conduct interviews for bus operators, mechanics, and other positions at the Lansing Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eatran will interview for bus operators at the...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

State funding to go towards more officers in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced $25 million will be used to fund safety officers in schools. 195 school districts and public school academies have been chosen to receive the funding during the next three years. It’s said to improve the safety and security of more than 334,000 students in the state. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury filed new charges on Thursday against Nalah Jackson, accused of kidnapping two five-month-old twins and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas. The 24-year-old has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping a minor and faces at least 20 years of incarceration and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

How do snowfall forecasts work?

Winter is a very active time of year across Mid-Michigan because we tend to get these systems that bring us snow, rain, wintery mix, and everything in between. You might notice from time to time that the forecast changes a lot from when we start saying there will be a system to when it actually […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy