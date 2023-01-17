Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Former Town of Chapel Hill Employee Arrested on Fraud, Money Laundering Charges
A former transportation engineer for the Town of Chapel Hill is facing 23 counts of felony wire fraud and money laundering related to a Ponzi scheme he ran in the Indian-American community of Cary. Kumar Neppalli, a 56-year-old Cary resident, was arrested Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According...
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
Sheriff: 6 guns, drugs, $57K+ seized after 2 North Carolina undercover operations
Two separate undercover operations in Durham resulted several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
Police seek larceny, assault suspect at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement. At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance...
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
cbs17
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
cbs17
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as...
cbs17
NC Auditor Beth Wood was charged with hit-and-run 4 days after collision, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting...
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
