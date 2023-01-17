Last season, the overhaul of the Atlanta Dream was more successful than could have been imagined. Not only did new general manager Dan Padover trade up for the No. 1 pick to select Rhyne Howard, who immediately emerged as a budding superstar, but he also made an excellent head coaching hire, with Tanisha Wright instilling a culture of accountability and inspiring evident buy-in from up and down the roster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO