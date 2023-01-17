Read full article on original website
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Many questions remain for Phoenix, but BG being back is the main bright spot
The Phoenix Mercury had the toughest year. With Brittney Griner being arrested and held in a Russian prison for the entire season, it left a dark cloud over the team, the league and the country. Having such a severe issue at the epicenter of a team’s season meant focusing on basketball and being the best version of themselves was simply impossible for the Mercury.
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Seattle Storm’s future hinges on Breanna Stewart’s decision, Sue Bird’s replacement
The Seattle Storm had a mostly successful 2022 regular season, finishing 22-14 and earning the WNBA’s No. 4 overall playoff seed, but their postseason run didn’t go as hoped. Seattle lost in the semifinals in four games to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, and burning questions have been surrounding the future of the franchise ever since.
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Atlanta Dream acquire Allisha Gray, Danielle Robinson
Last season, the overhaul of the Atlanta Dream was more successful than could have been imagined. Not only did new general manager Dan Padover trade up for the No. 1 pick to select Rhyne Howard, who immediately emerged as a budding superstar, but he also made an excellent head coaching hire, with Tanisha Wright instilling a culture of accountability and inspiring evident buy-in from up and down the roster.
2023 WNBA Free Agency: New York Liberty seek best player in the world
The New York Liberty have been thinking big ever since drafting Sabrina Ionescu No. 1 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. They knew they were getting a special player, even among No. 1 picks, in the NCAA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. Ionescu is the piece they knew they needed to build around.
