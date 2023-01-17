ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2023 WNBA Free Agency: Many questions remain for Phoenix, but BG being back is the main bright spot

The Phoenix Mercury had the toughest year. With Brittney Griner being arrested and held in a Russian prison for the entire season, it left a dark cloud over the team, the league and the country. Having such a severe issue at the epicenter of a team’s season meant focusing on basketball and being the best version of themselves was simply impossible for the Mercury.
PHOENIX, AZ
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Seattle Storm’s future hinges on Breanna Stewart’s decision, Sue Bird’s replacement

The Seattle Storm had a mostly successful 2022 regular season, finishing 22-14 and earning the WNBA’s No. 4 overall playoff seed, but their postseason run didn’t go as hoped. Seattle lost in the semifinals in four games to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, and burning questions have been surrounding the future of the franchise ever since.
SEATTLE, WA
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Atlanta Dream acquire Allisha Gray, Danielle Robinson

Last season, the overhaul of the Atlanta Dream was more successful than could have been imagined. Not only did new general manager Dan Padover trade up for the No. 1 pick to select Rhyne Howard, who immediately emerged as a budding superstar, but he also made an excellent head coaching hire, with Tanisha Wright instilling a culture of accountability and inspiring evident buy-in from up and down the roster.
ATLANTA, GA

