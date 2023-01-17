Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
19-year-old arrested after deadly hit and run in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (4:22 P.M.) Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman after a deadly hit-and-run in the northeast valley. Joanna Meza from North Las Vegas was taken into custody and arrested for hit-and-run-related charges on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police located and identified the suspect vehicle as...
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in northeast valley shooting, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a northeast valley apartment complex. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert indicating gunshots at the 4500 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Road around 7:31 p.m. on Friday. Dispatchers also received...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of plowing into crowd on Las Vegas Strip could face trial
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakeisha Holloway, who is accused of plowing through several crowds of people on the Strip in 2015, could head to trial after once being found not competent, according to court records. Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three, was killed in the crash. Holloway’s child was...
Police: Gunman flees after shooting 2 men at east valley apartment complex
A gunman fled after shooting two men at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard and Friday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Police release surveillance footage of suspect accused of bus stop stabbing
According to police reports, LVMPD received reports of a person stabbed near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on the morning on Jan. 15.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
news3lv.com
Man accused of murder after body found in car trunk extradited to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of murder in the case of a body found in the trunk of a car last summer has been extradited to Las Vegas. Jail records show that Tony Danh, 38, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed to death at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Las Vegas apartment last month, according to authorities. The Criminal Apprehension Team took Michael Ralston, 33, into custody on Wednesday and booked him on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide at northeast valley apartment complex
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the northeast Las Vegas valley, near Desert Pines High School.
news3lv.com
Woman in custody after stealing RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman was taken into custody after stealing a bus in the southwest valley Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded to Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road after reports of a Citizens Area Transit bus stolen by a passenger around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday.
Police: Man arrested after welfare check leads to discovery of woman's body
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a welfare check in December led to the discovery of a woman's body in her Las Vegas apartment, according to police.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
Las Vegas police find 2 bodies in house during welfare check
Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas searching for man missing since November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI is looking for a missing man who was last known to have traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego. A missing persons bulletin shared by the FBI's Las Vegas field office says Johnnie "John" Wiens, 77, was last seen on Nov. 4 last year.
news3lv.com
Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise in reports across Las Vegas
New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling spike in car thefts this year, specifically in the Downtown AreaCcommand, which has seen a 96% increase in 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following...
Las Vegas police find two bodies inside house after welfare check in east valley
Las Vegas police said they found two deceased bodies inside a house in the east valley as they were responded to a welfare check.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
