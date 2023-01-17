ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old arrested after deadly hit and run in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (4:22 P.M.) Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman after a deadly hit-and-run in the northeast valley. Joanna Meza from North Las Vegas was taken into custody and arrested for hit-and-run-related charges on Saturday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police located and identified the suspect vehicle as...
1 dead, 1 injured in northeast valley shooting, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a northeast valley apartment complex. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert indicating gunshots at the 4500 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Road around 7:31 p.m. on Friday. Dispatchers also received...
Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at...
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed to death at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Las Vegas apartment last month, according to authorities. The Criminal Apprehension Team took Michael Ralston, 33, into custody on Wednesday and booked him on suspicion of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Woman in custody after stealing RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman was taken into custody after stealing a bus in the southwest valley Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded to Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road after reports of a Citizens Area Transit bus stolen by a passenger around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
FBI Las Vegas searching for man missing since November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI is looking for a missing man who was last known to have traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego. A missing persons bulletin shared by the FBI's Las Vegas field office says Johnnie "John" Wiens, 77, was last seen on Nov. 4 last year.
Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following...
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
