A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Chesterfield mom warns parents after 6-year-old 'slipped between the cracks'
A Chesterfield mom is raising concerns after she says her first-grader was able to ride the bus home with another student without her permission.
What forensic experts say about evidence seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home in the Idaho murders case
Authorities have lifted the lid on alleged evidence found in the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, marking the latest development in a horror case that has gripped the nation for two months. A search warrant was executed at Mr Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington, on 30 December, the same day he was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on charges for the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho. A record of evidence recovered during the apartment search was unsealed on Wednesday, revealing the seizure of 15...
Parents wonder how 6-year-old Virginia boy shot teacher after his backpack was searched
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Parents at the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot a first-grade teacher this month are demanding answers for how the child managed to use the weapon after his backpack was searched. “That doesn’t make sense to me. If the backpack was searched, they...
NBC12
Multiple students involved in fight at Petersburg High School
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg High School student has been rushed to the hospital after a fight broke out on Wednesday. The school division says the altercation involved multiple students, and one of them was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Petersburg Police says one student will face...
Atlanta protest against shooting death of activist briefly turns violent
ATLANTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A protest in Atlanta briefly turned violent on Saturday as demonstrators set a police car on fire and smashed windows of buildings. Marchers had gathered to protest the killing of an activist by law enforcement on Wednesday during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety training facility that activists have derided with the nickname "Cop City".
