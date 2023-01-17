Read full article on original website
BRENDA JOYCE BURTON KEITH, 76, COLUMBIA, KY
Brenda Joyce Burton Keith, 76, of Columbia, KY passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on November 8, 1946 in the Garlin community of Adair County to the late Henry Thomas and Narie Evelyn Coffey Burton. She was preceded in death...
SHERRIE LYNN LUTTRELL, 54, WINDSOR, KY
Sherrie Lynn Luttrell, 54, of Windsor, KY passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home. She was born in Somerset, KY on February 22, 1968, a daughter of the late Rosella (Hatfield) and Benny Sears. Sherrie was a farm assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
ROYCE RAY MCQUEARY, 78, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Royce Ray McQueary, 78, of Russell Springs, KY was born on June 15, 1944 and departed this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Jamestown. Royce was a former Russell County Road Department employee having served as foreman and was a farmer. His favorite pastime, when he was younger, was showing his prized mules. Royce won several local and state competitions with the mules over the years.
Area Arrest 1-19-23
Zachary Bramlett, 30, of Louisville, KY was arrested by Officer Tweedy with the Burkesville Police Department just before 2 a.m. yesterday morning. Bramlett was charged with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Possession of Marijuana, Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Meth) and on a Fugitive from Another State Warrant. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
Russell County Man Arrested for Possession of Gun by Felon
Christopher Stephens, 40, of Jamestown, KY was arrested on Tuesday night by KSP for Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and 2 counts of Non-Payment of Fines. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Severe Weather Possible Tonight and Thursday Morning
Mike Keltner, Director of Adair Co. Emergency Management tells WAVE NEWS that the National Weather Service is advising of possible severe weather this week. A strong low pressure system will move into the region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall with the system could result in isolated instances of flooding (both flash flooding and river). Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as well.
Russell Springs Police Release Monthly Activity Report
Russell Springs Police Department released its monthly report for December. The department responded to 19 auto collisions and issued 28 citations they also performed 38 motorist assists and 52 traffic stop. This according to Police Chief Pierce.
