Royce Ray McQueary, 78, of Russell Springs, KY was born on June 15, 1944 and departed this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Jamestown. Royce was a former Russell County Road Department employee having served as foreman and was a farmer. His favorite pastime, when he was younger, was showing his prized mules. Royce won several local and state competitions with the mules over the years.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO