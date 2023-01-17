ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

UA: Arkansas Razorback mascot Tusk V dies

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, has died at the age of 4, the university said.

According to a release, Tusk died on Sunday, Jan. 15 at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. He was laid to rest on the Stokes Family Farm.

Tusk served as the official live mascot for the Razorbacks from 2019-2022. Within that span, Arkansas turned in the two most successful years in the history of the program, including a pair of top-10 finishes in the Learfield Directors’ Cup and 18 combined SEC Championships.

His final appearance as Arkansas’ live mascot came in the Razorbacks’ 55-53 3 OT win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

According to the university, Tusk V will be succeeded by his brother, Tusk VI in the continuation of the live mascot program at the U of A.

The U of A says fans wishing to leave a message for the Stokes family or share a favorite memory from Tusk V may leave a message on Facebook at Arkansas Tusk .

For those that would like to contribute to the live mascot program in Tusk V’s memory, can do so here or send a donation to Tusk Fund, c/o The Razorback Foundation, 1295 Razorback Road, Suite A, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

