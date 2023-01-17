ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

RIPTA Defends Hiring Fung’s Firm for Lobbying

On Thursday, GoLocal unveiled that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which is headed by Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick, had signed an $84,000 no-bid contract with the firm of the former GOP Mayor of Cranston Allan Fung. Avedisian and Fung are long-time close political allies...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rimonthly.com

Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage

The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
VERMONT STATE
ABC6.com

McKee includes abortion services in 2024 budget proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced that abortion-services will be covered in his 2024 fiscal year budget proposal. Of the $13.75 billion budget proposal, the governor said he will fund the services for Ocean State residents and employees enrolled in Medicaid. The communications director for the governor’s...
ValueWalk

Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
newportthisweek.com

Governor Throws Down the Gauntlet for Education

On Jan. 17, Gov. Dan McKee gave his State of the State Address. Among the many topics he mentioned, the following statement was sent by his office; “And within the first 100 days of my full term, we will be outlining a plan to reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030. And as always, to achieve this, we will work with anyone who is willing to do the work both in and outside the classroom.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president

Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
independentri.com

Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Legislation introduced to expand Medicaid eligibility for seniors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New legislation has been introduced that would increase the income eligibility threshold for senior citizens looking to go on Medicaid. Rep. David Morales said the bill aims to help seniors pay for their medical needs that Medicare doesn’t cover. According tolicy Advisor for the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Rhode Island governor to propose tax relief in budget plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee laid out his administration’s legislative plans and budget priorities in the address to the General Assembly — his second State of the State address. McKee said in his prepared remarks the budget he will submit to the General Assembly this week will propose a broad tax relief plan to help Rhode Island residents navigate inflationary pressures and make the state a more competitive place to do business....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

