RIPTA Defends Hiring Fung’s Firm for Lobbying
On Thursday, GoLocal unveiled that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which is headed by Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick, had signed an $84,000 no-bid contract with the firm of the former GOP Mayor of Cranston Allan Fung. Avedisian and Fung are long-time close political allies...
oceanstatecurrent.com
High Drama at Richmond Town Council Meeting, as Conservative is Appointed to Regional School Committee
Clay Johnson was sworn-in to the regional Chariho school committee by state Senator Elaine Morgan today at 10:00 AM this morning at the Richmond town hall. But not without controversy; and under threat of a lawsuit by the district’s own school committee. Despite legal maneuverings to circumvent state law...
rimonthly.com
Crisis of Care: Inside Rhode Island’s Health Care Staffing Shortage
The world will be short 15 million health workers by 2030, the World Health Organization estimates. The Association of American Medical Colleges says the United States will have a gap of 124,000 physicians by 2034. The nation needs more than 200,000 new nurses annually to fill the current vacancies, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Nationwide, there are growing deficits in the number of home health aides, nursing assistants, nursing educators, nurse practitioners and lab technicians.
ABC6.com
McKee includes abortion services in 2024 budget proposal
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced that abortion-services will be covered in his 2024 fiscal year budget proposal. Of the $13.75 billion budget proposal, the governor said he will fund the services for Ocean State residents and employees enrolled in Medicaid. The communications director for the governor’s...
ValueWalk
Gov. Mckee Rolls Out $100M Tax Relief Plan From Rhode Island
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently rolled out a tax relief plan to help families and businesses. The tax relief plan from Rhode Island would offer relief from rising inflation by reducing taxes, offering energy rebates, as well as preventing an increase in the gas tax. Tax Relief Plan From...
Climate expert: RI falling short of goals, calls on state leaders to do more
"I think the most dangerous statement that can be made right now is, 'We are on track,'" the Brown University professor said.
newportthisweek.com
Governor Throws Down the Gauntlet for Education
On Jan. 17, Gov. Dan McKee gave his State of the State Address. Among the many topics he mentioned, the following statement was sent by his office; “And within the first 100 days of my full term, we will be outlining a plan to reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030. And as always, to achieve this, we will work with anyone who is willing to do the work both in and outside the classroom.”
rinewstoday.com
$20/hr start for direct care workers for adults with developmental disabilities – Gina Macris
The state agency overseeing Rhode Island’s services for adults with developmental disabilities is asking for a $20 minimum hourly wage for direct care workers, effective July 1. The hike was ordered by a federal judge in 2021 to go into effect by 2024, causing consternation in the General Assembly...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
GoLocalProv
Brown Prof. of Psychiatry Sanctioned for Inappropriate Relationship Still Working at University & VA
GoLocal reported on Monday that Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health for an inappropriate relationship. GoLocal has learned that despite the action by RIDOH, she continues to work at Brown and at...
beckersasc.com
University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president
Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has...
independentri.com
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
ABC6.com
Legislation introduced to expand Medicaid eligibility for seniors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New legislation has been introduced that would increase the income eligibility threshold for senior citizens looking to go on Medicaid. Rep. David Morales said the bill aims to help seniors pay for their medical needs that Medicare doesn’t cover. According tolicy Advisor for the...
Rhode Island governor to propose tax relief in budget plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee laid out his administration’s legislative plans and budget priorities in the address to the General Assembly — his second State of the State address. McKee said in his prepared remarks the budget he will submit to the General Assembly this week will propose a broad tax relief plan to help Rhode Island residents navigate inflationary pressures and make the state a more competitive place to do business....
independentri.com
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
nrinow.news
DeJesus resigns from role as finance director in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The woman who has led the town’s finance department for the past five years has resigned and will be moving on to a job with the state, but said this week that she plans to continue to help with town finances in a volunteer capacity.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
