On Jan. 17, Gov. Dan McKee gave his State of the State Address. Among the many topics he mentioned, the following statement was sent by his office; “And within the first 100 days of my full term, we will be outlining a plan to reach Massachusetts education levels by 2030. And as always, to achieve this, we will work with anyone who is willing to do the work both in and outside the classroom.”

