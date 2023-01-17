ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy man arrested after altercation with Uber driver

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie police arrested Omjasisa K. Felder, 52 of Troy on January 15. Felder allegedly pulled out a firearm while in a disagreement with an Uber driver.

On Sunday, January 15 around 4:15 p.m., officers reposed to Tru by Hilton hotel on Albany-Shaker Road for a report of a person with a weapon. Police explain the incident was reported by an Uber driver who was involved in a confrontation with a customer over details of the ride. Officers explain that during the argument, the customer pulled out a gun, pointed it at the Uber drier and then returned to a room in the hotel. Officers were able to identify Felder and locate him outside of his hotel room where he was then taken into custody.

Police got a search warrant for the hotel room and found two firearms. Officers report the first weapon was a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun which was reported stolen in Norfolk, Virginia in 2021. The second weapon was a loaded Taurus PT-22 .22 caliber handgun. Police report Felder had no permit to have the guns.

Charges

  • Two counts second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts third degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Second degree criminal use of a firearm
  • Second degree menacing
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Officers explain the incident occurred in the parking lot of the hotel where children were present. Thankfully no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Felder was arraigned in the Town of Colonie justice court and was remanded to the Albany County correctional facility pending a preliminary hearing. The is still an active and ongoing investigation.

