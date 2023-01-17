Extra Extra: It's undeniable that George Santos likes sweaters
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the model who put 850 head shots around town has been signed! Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA said the 7 train won't run between Queensboro Plaza and 34th Street-Hudson Yards for six weekends , beginning next month, while the agency installs an elevator at the Queensboro Plaza station.
- "Dr. King called upon us to be just and to be fair, and to not judge people. And that has not been afforded to an individual named judge Hector LaSalle": Gov. Kathy Hochul used a speech at a Brooklyn church on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to defend her controversial pick for chief judge.
- We've seen enough: Rep. George Santos loves sweaters .
- An illegal juvenile alligator was recovered by animal control officials in Neptune, New Jersey over the weekend, though they still don't know how the reptile got loose in the first place.
- An East Hampton police investigation has determined that a local gun club, from whence a bullet allegedly escaped and hit a house last August, was "degraded, inadequate, and poorly maintained."
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its 2023 cats-on-infrastructure calendar .
- Dr. Dre's cease-and-desist letter to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has successfully stopped the Georgia Republican from using "Still Dre" in her promo video.
- There's an ultramarathon in England where people run back and forth in a pitch black, mile-long tunnel for 200 miles.
- Victoria Gotti's Long Island mansion , which has been abandoned since 2016 when the FBI raided it as part of a tax fraud investigation regarding Gotti's sons, has officially been foreclosed on.
- The hottest "tinned fish" is now just tuna .
