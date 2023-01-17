ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

Comments / 3

fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Father and 14-year-old son killed in Llano County shooting

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Tow, Texas, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. The office issued a press release at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In it, the agency says that Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, were both found with gunshot wounds around […]
TOW, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin

Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
LLANO COUNTY, TX

Community Policy