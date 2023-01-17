Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Judge issues rulings on pretrial motions in Andre McDonald murder trial; testimony to start on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The judge presiding in the murder trial of an Air Force major charged in the murder of his wife issued some rulings Friday on pretrial motions filed by the defense. Andre McDonald is accused in the 2019 slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, whose remains were...
KSAT 12
Two 17-year-olds arrested for aggravated robbery in botched drug deal, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two 17-year-olds were arrested this past week, each on two counts of aggravated robbery after police say they pointed handguns at two teenagers during a drug deal. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Zane West and Tyler Westhoefer pulled into the parking lot of the YMCA, located...
KSAT 12
Scam call hits Kendall County residents for $6,000, sheriff’s office says
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Kendall County have been hit for $6,000 by scam calls, according to a letter from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said scammers will call people pretending to be law enforcement and ask to collect payments. This scam is known as “spoofing.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Teenage man found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
KSAT 12
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker
SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer. Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a...
KSAT 12
New details revealed during pretrial hearing in case of Air Force major accused of killing his wife
SAN ANTONIO – An alleged affair and bloody evidence were part of what was revealed during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in the murder case of Air Force Major Andre McDonald. McDonald will soon be on trial for the 2019 murder of his wife, Andreen McDonald. A jury was selected...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies equipped with 2,000 doses of Narcan paid for by opioid settlement
New funding will keep a life-saving tool in reach for Bexar County deputies who encounter people who are overdosing. Narcan, a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses when given to someone quickly, will be available to those deputies. It has been nearly six months since 17-year-old Danica Kaprosy overdosed and...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man admits to starting fire at estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man admitted to starting a fire at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home on Jan. 12, according to San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Billy Quezada, 41, used a gas can to start the fire just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of East Drexel Avenue, not far from S Gevers Street and I-10.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
Victims, suspects in deadly far West Bexar County shooting knew each other, detectives say
Bexar County sheriff’s detectives believe the victims and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in far West Bexar County Thursday morning knew each other. Deputies found the two victims, both men, dead from gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex, located in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, around 1:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
TSA intercepts record number of firearms at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO – Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a record amount of firearms from passengers nationally in 2022, and San Antonio International Airport was no different. A total of 108 firearms were found in carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport last year compared to just 65 in 2021.
