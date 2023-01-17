ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
TSA intercepts record number of firearms at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – Transportation Security Administration officers intercepted a record amount of firearms from passengers nationally in 2022, and San Antonio International Airport was no different. A total of 108 firearms were found in carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport last year compared to just 65 in 2021.
