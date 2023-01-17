Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at electrical company on far Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on the city’s far Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Electric in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.
KTSA
Firefighters at the scene of a large fire on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are working to prevent the spread of a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on San Antonio’s Northeast side Friday morning. Crews were called to the 13100 block of Lookout Way at around 5:30 A.M. Workers arriving for the day found smoke and flames pouring out of the Powerhouse Electric warehouse building.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
KTSA
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police break ground on St. Mary’s substation to combat growth, crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – More police presence is coming to one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing areas in the heart of the city. San Antonio police and City of San Antonio officials broke ground Friday on a new substation on St. Mary’s Street that is being built in response to the high number of businesses, homeowners and people visiting the area daily.
KSAT 12
Man shot in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
Comments / 0