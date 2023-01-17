ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are working to prevent the spread of a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on San Antonio’s Northeast side Friday morning. Crews were called to the 13100 block of Lookout Way at around 5:30 A.M. Workers arriving for the day found smoke and flames pouring out of the Powerhouse Electric warehouse building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in car on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy