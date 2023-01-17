Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
Phys.org
New study deepens understanding of the regulation of circadian rhythms in the mammalian central clock
Circadian rhythms are inherent cycles of approximately 24 hours that regulate various biological processes, such as sleep and wakefulness. A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has recently revealed that neural networks play an important role in the regulation of circadian rhythms through the mediation of an intracellular molecule called cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP).
Phys.org
Researchers create 2D quantum light source from layered materials
Recent advances in spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC)-based quantum light sources based on two-dimensional layered materials have been made by a team led by Prof. Ren Xifeng from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. Qiu Chengwei and Dr. Guo Qiangbing from the National University of Singapore (NUS). The study was published in Nature.
Phys.org
In the core of the cell: New insights into the utilization of nanotechnology-based drugs
Novel drugs, such as vaccines against COVID-19, among others, are based on drug transport using nanoparticles. Whether this drug transport is negatively influenced by an accumulation of blood proteins on the nanoparticle's surface was not clarified for a long time. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have...
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org
Sensing odor molecules on a graphene surface layered with self-assembled peptides
Graphene-based olfactory sensors that can detect odor molecules based on the design of peptide sequences were recently demonstrated by researchers at Tokyo Tech. The findings indicated that graphene field-effect transistors (GFETs) functionalized with designable peptides can be used to develop electronic devices that mimic olfactory receptors and emulate the sense of smell by selectively detecting odor molecules.
Phys.org
DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study
The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Phys.org
Effective and reusable tandem catalyst developed for plastic waste conversion
The rapid growth of plastic waste is an ever-growing environmental and energy challenge. Selectively converting waste plastics to naphtha, a main feedstock for ethylene and the plastic industry, shows high potential to partially replace petroleum-route naphtha and alleviate global net carbon emissions. However, these active metals on supported catalysts with...
Phys.org
Researchers cover thousands of years in a quest to understand the elusive origins of the Black Death
Seeking to better understand more about the origins and movement of bubonic plague, in ancient and contemporary times, researchers at McMaster University, University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, have completed a painstaking granular examination of hundreds of modern and ancient genome sequences, creating the largest analysis of its kind.
Phys.org
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org
New tomato bred to naturally resist pests and curb disease
A Cornell researcher has completed a decades-long program to develop new varieties of tomato that naturally resist pests and limit transfer of viral disease by insects. Martha Mutschler-Chu, a plant breeder and geneticist who leads the program, recently deposited an initial set of insect-resistant tomato research lines in the U.S. Department of Agriculture germplasm system and the Tomato Genetics Resource Center at University of California-Davis, which will be available for anyone to access the plants for research.
Phys.org
Study reveals key aspect of the finely tuned regulation of gene expression
Your skin cells are clearly different from your brain cells even though they both develop in the same person and carry the same genes. They are different because each cell type expresses a particular set of genes that is different from the ones expressed by the other. This is possible thanks to cellular mechanisms that tightly regulate gene expression.
Phys.org
Simulations and experiments reveal unprecedented detail about water's motion in salt water
In salt water solutions, water molecules rapidly move around salt ions at a scale of more than a trillion times a second, according to both experiments and simulations led by scientists at New York University and the Sorbonne. "There is more to salt solutions than meets the eye," said Alexej...
Phys.org
Researchers flip the switch on electric control of crystal symmetry
By bringing together the right materials duking it out, a Cornell-led collaboration has for the first time used voltage to turn on and off a material's crystal symmetry, thereby controlling its electronic, optical and other properties—a discovery that could have a profound impact on building future memory and logic devices.
Phys.org
Study sheds light on how human activities shape global forest structure
Climate change and human activities strongly influence forests, but researchers have not fully understood the pervasiveness of these stressors and how they will shape future forest structure. Forests are expected to be mostly intact in protected areas (PAs) and so-called intact forest landscapes (IFLs). However, human impacts are expanding and...
Phys.org
Physicists demonstrate that coating bubbles with protein results in a highly stable contrast agent for medical use
Inspired by the bubbles bacteria create inside their cells, researchers developed a similar system by coating tiny gas vesicles with protein. The resulting bubbles are safe, highly stable, and function as contrast agent in medical applications. They could be used to diagnose, for example, cardiological issues, blood flow, and liver lesions.
Phys.org
Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury
New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
Phys.org
Quantum simulator enables first microscopic observation of charge carriers pairing
Using a quantum simulator, researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) have observed pairs of charge carriers that may be responsible for the resistance-free transport of electric current in high-temperature superconductors. So far, the exact physical mechanisms in these complex materials are still largely unknown. Theories assume...
Phys.org
Flood forecasts in real-time with block-by-block data could save lives. A new machine learning method makes it possible
The extreme flooding and mudslides across California in recent weeks took many drivers by surprise. Sinkholes swallowed cars, highways became fast-moving rivers of water, entire neighborhoods were evacuated. At least 20 people died in the storms, several of them after becoming trapped in cars in rushing water. As I checked...
Phys.org
Parasitic mites' biting rate may drive transmission of Deformed wing virus in honey bees
Varroa destructor is an ectoparasitic mite that can cause European honey bee colonies to collapse by spreading Deformed wing virus as they feed. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by Zachary Lamas and colleagues at the USDA-ARS and the University of Maryland suggests a relatively small number of mites can contribute to a large number of infected bees.
Phys.org
Why rivers matter for the global carbon cycle
In a new journal article, EPFL professor Tom Battin reviews our current understanding of carbon fluxes in the world's river networks. He demonstrates their central role in the global carbon cycle and argues for the creation of a global River Observation System. Until recently, our understanding of the global carbon...
Comments / 0