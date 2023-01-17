ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Phys.org

New study deepens understanding of the regulation of circadian rhythms in the mammalian central clock

Circadian rhythms are inherent cycles of approximately 24 hours that regulate various biological processes, such as sleep and wakefulness. A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has recently revealed that neural networks play an important role in the regulation of circadian rhythms through the mediation of an intracellular molecule called cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP).
Phys.org

Researchers create 2D quantum light source from layered materials

Recent advances in spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC)-based quantum light sources based on two-dimensional layered materials have been made by a team led by Prof. Ren Xifeng from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. Qiu Chengwei and Dr. Guo Qiangbing from the National University of Singapore (NUS). The study was published in Nature.
Phys.org

In the core of the cell: New insights into the utilization of nanotechnology-based drugs

Novel drugs, such as vaccines against COVID-19, among others, are based on drug transport using nanoparticles. Whether this drug transport is negatively influenced by an accumulation of blood proteins on the nanoparticle's surface was not clarified for a long time. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have...
Phys.org

How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability

Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org

Sensing odor molecules on a graphene surface layered with self-assembled peptides

Graphene-based olfactory sensors that can detect odor molecules based on the design of peptide sequences were recently demonstrated by researchers at Tokyo Tech. The findings indicated that graphene field-effect transistors (GFETs) functionalized with designable peptides can be used to develop electronic devices that mimic olfactory receptors and emulate the sense of smell by selectively detecting odor molecules.
Phys.org

DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study

The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Phys.org

Effective and reusable tandem catalyst developed for plastic waste conversion

The rapid growth of plastic waste is an ever-growing environmental and energy challenge. Selectively converting waste plastics to naphtha, a main feedstock for ethylene and the plastic industry, shows high potential to partially replace petroleum-route naphtha and alleviate global net carbon emissions. However, these active metals on supported catalysts with...
Phys.org

Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data

Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org

New tomato bred to naturally resist pests and curb disease

A Cornell researcher has completed a decades-long program to develop new varieties of tomato that naturally resist pests and limit transfer of viral disease by insects. Martha Mutschler-Chu, a plant breeder and geneticist who leads the program, recently deposited an initial set of insect-resistant tomato research lines in the U.S. Department of Agriculture germplasm system and the Tomato Genetics Resource Center at University of California-Davis, which will be available for anyone to access the plants for research.
Phys.org

Study reveals key aspect of the finely tuned regulation of gene expression

Your skin cells are clearly different from your brain cells even though they both develop in the same person and carry the same genes. They are different because each cell type expresses a particular set of genes that is different from the ones expressed by the other. This is possible thanks to cellular mechanisms that tightly regulate gene expression.
Phys.org

Researchers flip the switch on electric control of crystal symmetry

By bringing together the right materials duking it out, a Cornell-led collaboration has for the first time used voltage to turn on and off a material's crystal symmetry, thereby controlling its electronic, optical and other properties—a discovery that could have a profound impact on building future memory and logic devices.
Phys.org

Study sheds light on how human activities shape global forest structure

Climate change and human activities strongly influence forests, but researchers have not fully understood the pervasiveness of these stressors and how they will shape future forest structure. Forests are expected to be mostly intact in protected areas (PAs) and so-called intact forest landscapes (IFLs). However, human impacts are expanding and...
Phys.org

Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury

New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
Phys.org

Quantum simulator enables first microscopic observation of charge carriers pairing

Using a quantum simulator, researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ) have observed pairs of charge carriers that may be responsible for the resistance-free transport of electric current in high-temperature superconductors. So far, the exact physical mechanisms in these complex materials are still largely unknown. Theories assume...
Phys.org

Parasitic mites' biting rate may drive transmission of Deformed wing virus in honey bees

Varroa destructor is an ectoparasitic mite that can cause European honey bee colonies to collapse by spreading Deformed wing virus as they feed. A study published in PLOS Pathogens by Zachary Lamas and colleagues at the USDA-ARS and the University of Maryland suggests a relatively small number of mites can contribute to a large number of infected bees.
Phys.org

Why rivers matter for the global carbon cycle

In a new journal article, EPFL professor Tom Battin reviews our current understanding of carbon fluxes in the world's river networks. He demonstrates their central role in the global carbon cycle and argues for the creation of a global River Observation System. Until recently, our understanding of the global carbon...

