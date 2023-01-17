ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson to ask Legislature for $2M for holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the City of Jackson are planning to ask the Legislature for $2 million to use toward renovating the city’s misdemeanor holding facility. The Northside Sun reported leaders with the Jackson Police Department (JPD), the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Police have met twice to discuss the request. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped

Water hammers cause nearly all water-main breaks in Jackson and in every other industrialized city, but they can be stopped. The Jackson water system has been water-hammered into extensive damages, and much of this damage cannot be fixed. However, immediate actions can curtail the ongoing destruction of this system and stop water-main breaks that cut off drinking water to residents.
JACKSON, MS
Edy Zoo

Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing lives

JACKSON, MS. - Since the summer of 2020, Jackson, Mississippi, has been in the throes of a water crisis that has received national attention. For weeks, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant failed and left over 150,000 residents without clean water—a harrowing reality that disproportionately affects people of color in the city. Nearly 83% of Jackson's population is Black, making them most vulnerable to the long-term consequences of this crisis.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme

JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Assistant teachers fill gap during shortage without the pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi teachers received the highest pay raise in history last year - but it didn’t keep them in the classroom. Their work then falls on support staff, and in the Capitol City, the Jackson Association of Educators is appealing to lawmakers to increase pay for those filling the gap.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Hinds County Superintendent Delesicia Martin to retire

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The superintendent for the Hinds County School District is retiring after working for 50 years in the education field. Dr. Delesicia Martin will retire from public education after serving 27 years in public education and 23 years in the Hinds County School District. Martin’s...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads

JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson resident says water problems so frequent, he bought his own water tank

JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of people in one Jackson neighborhood are under a boil water notice. A water main break disrupted service Tuesday night on Cedarhurst Road. A five-member crew spent the Wednesday in the north Jackson neighborhood working to replace a 10-inch line that burst, leaving 50 customers under a boil-water alert.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Thank you for keeping an eye on me

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Lord, there are times it is hard to keep things in perspective. What might seem to be an obstacle to me now was an enormous challenge yesterday. A hurdle that I need to jump over now was an impassable wall before You knocked it down for me. You are always preparing the way for me – staying one step ahead of me. I need to be mindful of this and realize that, without You, I could not have come as far as I have. Thank You, Father, for always keeping an eye on me and working to smooth the road I travel. Amen.–
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman convicted for wire fraud, obtaining more than $50,000 in grant funds meant to invest in the arts in Jackson

A former City of Jackson employee was convicted today for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating Title 18,...
JACKSON, MS
