Lord, there are times it is hard to keep things in perspective. What might seem to be an obstacle to me now was an enormous challenge yesterday. A hurdle that I need to jump over now was an impassable wall before You knocked it down for me. You are always preparing the way for me – staying one step ahead of me. I need to be mindful of this and realize that, without You, I could not have come as far as I have. Thank You, Father, for always keeping an eye on me and working to smooth the road I travel. Amen.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO