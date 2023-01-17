ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers make major change to coaching staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered an offseason of uncertainty, and they have kicked it off by making a major change to their coaching staff. Byron Leftwich has been fired as offensive coordinator of the Bucs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team is expected to fire as many as five offensive... The post Buccaneers make major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
CBS DFW

High price of admission to Cowboys-49ers game 'is really unheard of,' won't stop some fans

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff. It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there. "Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this. "Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

