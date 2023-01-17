Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Mic'd-up video showed what Dak Prescott really said following Brett Maher's PAT struggles
The Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday’s NFC Wild Card matchup, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget with an astonishing four missed extra points. It was so bad that even Jerry Jones was fielding questions about a possible change at kicker (he said he was sticking with Maher).
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Gio can't understand why Giants fans would go to Saturday's game: 'You're gonna get harassed'
Gio, noting how ruthless Eagles fans will likely be at The Linc, can’t understand why Giants fans want to go to Saturday’s game and subject themselves to that harassment.
Buccaneers make major change to coaching staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have entered an offseason of uncertainty, and they have kicked it off by making a major change to their coaching staff. Byron Leftwich has been fired as offensive coordinator of the Bucs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The team is expected to fire as many as five offensive... The post Buccaneers make major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
Who is Dr Disrespect, and why is he suddenly all over 49ers games?
Here's a quick explainer of who Dr Disrespect is, what his deal is and why the Niners brought him in.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons really wants 49ers to know he's not scared of them
"I want people to know I beat your best player."
High price of admission to Cowboys-49ers game 'is really unheard of,' won't stop some fans
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff. It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there. "Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this. "Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take...
