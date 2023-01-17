ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC

Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC

Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CoinDesk

Fantom Blockchain to Fund Ecosystem Projects Using Portion of Burnt FTM Fees

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Fantom has released a decentralized vaults product to fund projects and applications that are building on its blockchain, developerssaid Friday. Called Ecosystem Vault, the project is an on-chain fund financed by 10% of the...
AUSTIN, TX
US News and World Report

GXO CEO Sees Large M&A Opportunities in Canada

LONDON (Reuters) - GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy