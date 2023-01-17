Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
Silver prices could touch a 9-year high in 2023 — with a bigger upside than gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
Australia seeks views on Sika's proposed MBCC asset sales
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it was seeking market views on the proposed sale of MBCC Group's assets in the country by Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG (SIKA.S).
CNBC
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Hertz is bringing thousands of EVs and chargers to the city of Denver in a broad new partnership
Hertz is teaming up with the city of Denver to build out its EV-charging infrastructure. The rental car company will add more than 5,000 electric vehicles to its Denver fleet, will install public EV chargers and will offer tools and training in and around the city. Hertz hopes to strike...
CoinDesk
Fantom Blockchain to Fund Ecosystem Projects Using Portion of Burnt FTM Fees
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Fantom has released a decentralized vaults product to fund projects and applications that are building on its blockchain, developerssaid Friday. Called Ecosystem Vault, the project is an on-chain fund financed by 10% of the...
US News and World Report
GXO CEO Sees Large M&A Opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) - GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for...
Wall St slips as labor market data fuels Fed worry
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market renewed concerns the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive path of rate hikes that could lead the economy into a recession.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.
Comments / 0