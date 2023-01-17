CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.

1 DAY AGO