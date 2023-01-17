Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
KATU.com
Portland launches proactive tree maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is taking a more proactive approach to tree care instead of just responding in an emergency. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry department was able to increase staffing with money from the parks levy passed in 2020. Work on the program...
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
KATU.com
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
Government Technology
Oregon Police Recruits Waiting Months for Basic Training
(TNS) - Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
KATU.com
Onsite gray water storage ban threatens food carts' survival
PORTLAND, Ore. — Food trucks around Portland are concerned about their business now that more and more are finding out about a regulation that could be enforced soon. The Oregon Mobile Food Association said three years ago, a new regulation that will ban "cubes," an on-site gray water storage wasn't a big cause for concern at that time.
KATU.com
New renderings show future of East Multnomah County Library
GRESHAM, Ore. — County officials released new images that illustrate the plans for a brand new East Multnomah County Library. Multnomah County officials hope to put the building at the site of the current Gresham City Hall Park and Ride, giving public transit riders easy access to the building.
Portland band takes on the International Blues Challenge in Memphis
Portland blues band, The TJ Wong Trio, is headed to Memphis, Tennessee to represent the Cascade Blues Association in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge.
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
KATU.com
Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
KATU.com
Adopt One Block volunteer closing in on 100 cleanups
A Gladstone woman is doing her part for the environment, one piece of trash at a time. Myra Klettke first heard about Adopt One Block in January 2021. “I heard it on a local radio station. Frank Moscow did a little blur on how he is doing Adopt One Block and I thought brilliant, I am going to sign up for that.”
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
hereisoregon.com
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
