Related
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
kpq.com
Washington State Park Makes Top 5 List In The Country: Have You Been There?
Washington has over 160 state parks and one of them has earned a fifth place ranking for beauty in the entire country by the digital travel publisher Travel Lens. The Washington state park system has something for everyone's interest; recreation, solitude, history, wildlife or the pure spectacle of mother nature.
Phys.org
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he's helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. "See that little black line?" he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it's little more than a speck on the horizon off Whidbey...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Waiting On WDFW Commission Appointments
Has anybody new been appointed to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in the last 15 minutes?!?! That’s a question I find myself asking about 45,000 times a day as I hurry over to Governor Inslee’s Recent Appointments and WDFW’s Commission members pages to check up on things.
Tacoma Daily Index
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
1150kknw.com
Kindergarteners, BIOTECH, and the WA Totalitarian State
Why is the BIOTECH industry talking about Kindergarteners? And what bills filed in WA State pave the way for a totalitarianism state?. Karl Kanthak explains industry motivation behind their continued mass-marketing of “Kindergarten vaccination rates are falling!”; and an assortment of alarming bills filed in WA lay the foundation for a dependent, disarmed, censored, and surveilled population.
washingtonnature.org
Port Susan Bay Preserve: Where have all the Chinook gone? (Part 2)
This is part two of a two-part series on important work happening at the Port Susan Bay Preserve; you can read part one here. Rebuilding an estuary, one of the most productive ecosystems on earth, takes dedication. Estuaries, the marshy areas that exist between where the land meets the sea,...
C-A-L Ranch and Coastal Farm and Home agree to merge
IDAHO FALLS — Two farm and ranch retail supply powerhouses in the western U.S. have agreed to merge. Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores on Wednesday announced they are combining forces and merging the two companies. “We feel this new company has tremendous opportunities in the future,”...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
Study says Oregonians, Washingtonians among the most likely to be catfished
The FTC found that, in 2021, reported romance scams led to $547 million in losses.
610KONA
The Most-Filmed Movie Location in Washington State Is Surprising
Where Is The Best Place To Film A Movie In Washington State?. It might surprise you to discover that the most-filmed place in Washington State isn't the Space Needle or Pikes Place Market. The #1 Place To Film A Movie Isn't The Space Needle In Washington State. You've seen movies...
Love Ghosts? Washington State’s Oldest Hotel Is Worth Exploring
Where Is The Oldest Hotel In Washington State Located?. Can you name the oldest hotel in Washington State?. Washington State's Oldest Hotel Is Still Open For Business. The hotel is still open and some locals say it might even be haunted and claim that there is even a ghost cat roaming the halls. I think it's worth exploring.
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
Need a Job? Snag One of These Unbelievable Opportunities in WA…[VIDEO]
If you're looking for a job, Washington State Parks might be a good fit. They're looking to fill HUNDREDS of positions all across the state. Washington State Parks has 305 Park Aid positions available. The seasonal job opportunities are available from April through September in a variety of environments. What...
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
