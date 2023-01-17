Queen Creek presents state of the town tonight

From opening Meridian Road and two permanent fire stations to launching the Queen Creek Police Department, 2022 was a major year for Queen Creek.

Residents can learn more about the town’s accomplishments in 2022 and get a look at upcoming projects during the 2023 State of the Town Address.

The address will start at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The 2023 State of the Town Address is being held in partnership with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, with the town council presenting.

The public is invited to attend.

Other achievements in 2022 included:

The town breaking ground on the new 85-acre Frontier Family Park located off Signal Butte, north of Queen Creek Road. The park will eventually include a multigenerational recreation center and aquatics center. In November, the town broke ground on phase II of Mansel Carter Oasis Park located off Sossaman Road, north of Ocotillo. The 13-acre expansion is slated to open in late 2023 and will include tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts and more.

The Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved a new financial policy to freeze primary property taxes for existing taxpayers for the next five years. This action freezes the amount of taxes paid by property owners, which in turn reduces the property tax rate each year due to the anticipated increase in property values. This freeze will start July 1.

Following the presentation, the State of the Town video will be released on the town’s digital channels:

For additional information about the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreekAZ.gov .