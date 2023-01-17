Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
KSNB Local4
Another shot of snow, Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday night. Mixed precipitation will be changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible over portions of central and south central Kansas. Plan on slippery road conditions,...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
