Read full article on original website
Related
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Cedar Hill Home Destroyed By Fire Friday Night
CEDAR HILL TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Cedar Hill home is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday night. The home is located on Turnersville Rd about halfway between Hwy 49 and 256. MAP The first call came into 911 just before midnight Friday night.
WSMV
1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
wkdzradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
wevv.com
Multiple areas of North Main Street closed in Greenville after two power poles damaged
There's a Thursday morning traffic alert for drivers in Greenville, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said around 11 a.m. that officials were at the scene of an incident in the area North Main Street. According to GFD. two power poles were hit Thursday morning, causing several closures in the area....
whopam.com
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
Injuries reported following head-on crash on Tiny Town Road
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Clarksville.
Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others
An environmental waste removal company was pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
wvih.com
Oil Tank Explosion Kills One, Injures Another
Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County Monday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
whvoradio.com
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
14news.com
Dixon and Wheatcroft Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away. Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital. They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft Fire...
whvoradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
kbsi23.com
Benton, Ky. man arrested after police receive calls of suspicious person
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces a burglary charge after Benton police received phone calls of a suspicious male who was walking through yards. The police department received a couple of calls on Jan. 18 around 3:10 p.m. about a man walking through yards on E. 20th Street.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting
A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
Comments / 0