ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Surfside candidate who lost election bid is now in jail on murder charges in Broward

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKpFA_0kHrt2st00

A political hopeful who ran in Surfside’s 2022 election is now behind bars in Broward.

Shannon Gallagher, 52, was arrested in Chicago after being indicted for a March 21 killing, according to court records. She was transported to Florida and booked into a Broward jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Gallagher, a California licensed attorney in good standing, ran for a seat on the Surfside town commission . The election, which she lost, was held days before the alleged killing occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbpTr_0kHrt2st00
A political ad from Shannon Gallagher’s 2022 bid for a Surfside commission seat. Shannon Gallagher for Surfside Commissioner Facebook

While Gallagher is being held without bond, her lawyer Robert B. Resnick is arguing that she is entitled to pretrial release.

The court, Resnick said, needs to find that “the proof of guilt is evident or the presumption great,” according to court records. He also said that Gallagher, a Florida property owner and “part resident,” wasn’t a fugitive at the time of her arrest, has no criminal record, and isn’t a flight risk.

Details on the killing of which Gallagher is accused are sparse. Judge N. Hunter Davis sealed the indictment on Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

According to NBC 6, Gallagher’s uncle died the same day of the alleged killing at 74. He signed a new last will and testament a few days before his death.

In the will, he left everything to Gallagher, according to NBC 6. It also barred his daughter, two sons, grandson and ex-wife from inheriting anything.

Court records show someone with Gallagher’s name filed a purported will for Thomas Arthur Burke, 74, on April 4. The will is dated back to March 18, and Burke died on March 21, according to records.

As of Tuesday, Gallagher is being held at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Commissioners turn against each other, city at standstill

MIAMI - Another explosive commission meeting in North Miami Beach as commissioners turn against the city attorney and against each other as the city remains at a standstill.The main takeaway is the mayor and three commissioners want the city attorney to go to court to force no-show commissioners back to the dais.Tension mounts as the ones absent support a legal opinion Mayor Anthony DeFillipo is out. Mayor DeFillipo is under fire after legal findings bring into question his primary residency and voting record. CBS4's Joe Gorchow asks, "One question before you head out. Can you at least look at this...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court

MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

Doral takes a stand against the Bail and Bond Reform

On January 11th, the City of Doral took a step in favor of public safety after the approval of a resolution against the bail and bond reform proposed by a criminal court administrative order through which certain criminals would be released under their own recognizance without attending a first appearance hearing before a judge or posting any monetary bond.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI

UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy