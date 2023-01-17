Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

Miceli was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

