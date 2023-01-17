ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

Miceli was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 6

Barbara Miller
5d ago

Everyone eventually gets caught!!! Paper trails always comes back to bite you in the asp!! Dah. Slap on the hand 10 year probation!! Case close 🤬

