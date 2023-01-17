Read full article on original website
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 3:47 p.m. on...
Coast News
Legal Notices, January 20, 2023
CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and consider adopting a proposed resolution that would change the City’s Master Fee Schedule to establish fees for the following city services: • Local Register Application • Mills Act Contract Application • Mills Act Inspections A copy of the proposed fee rates, the amount of costs, or estimated costs, required to provide the services for which the fee or service charge is applied is available for review at the Planning Division at the Faraday Offices (1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad CA 92008) during normal business hours and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/mills-act-program. If adopted, the historic preservation application fees will be effective April 17, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong in the Community Development Department at 442-339-2721 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you challenge the adoption of fees in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2023. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27274.
Coast News
Former Olympian brings world-class equestrian tour to Del Mar
DEL MAR — For the past several weeks, work crews have battled historic winter storms and flooding to finish a million-dollar makeover of Del Mar Arena and surrounding grounds in preparation for a world-class horse show, carnival midway and concert series. The Seaside Equestrian Tour is billed as a...
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
Coast News
Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego...
Coast News
Historic preservation concerns delay Escondido museum’s mural
ESCONDIDO — Plans for a new mural at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum were paused again following local historians’ fears the new artwork would cover a piece of the town’s history in dire need of preservation. For nearly three years, a large white canvas on...
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
Coast News
Safely remove and relocate your bee problem
For over a decade, Hive Savers bee relocation has created new technologies for honeybees. Today they are ready to share their innovative designs with the world, and continue to help homeowners with their bee hive problems. Their new system automates the management of honeybees from a holistic point of view....
Coast News
Small plane crashes at Carlsbad beach
CARLSBAD — A small plane with three passengers made an emergency crash landing on Thursday morning at a Carlsbad beach after reporting engine problems. According to media reports, a Piper PA-28 single-engine aircraft crashed at approximately 7:45 a.m. onto the shoreline below the bluff at the Poinsettia Lane entrance of South Carlsbad State Beach. The Carlsbad Fire Department and paramedics responded to assess the surviving individuals onboard the Piper Cherokee.
Coast News
Free services for seniors highlighted at Encinitas Chamber’s upcoming Senior Expo
Calling all Seniors! Did you know that the Encinitas Rotary has a free service to help with household fixes? The Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team was created as a community service for seniors having a difficult time with many common household repairs. In some cases, the cost of hiring a handyman or contractor to perform minor repairs is prohibitive, or there may not be any family able or willing to assist.
Coast News
Sheriff releases suspect vehicle details in fatal Encinitas hit-and-run
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has offered additional information about the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Encinitas on New Year’s Day after unsuccessful attempts to identify a suspect. Nearly three weeks have passed since a vehicle, described as a black Chrysler or...
Coast News
Dyslexia program helps students jump grades ahead and blows away parents, students, educators
Are you frustrated that your child is still behind in reading even after enrolling them in special learning programs and spending hundreds to thousands of dollars on tutoring and other reading programs?. Reading is a particular challenge for roughly 15% of Americans who suffer from Dyslexia. Unfortunately, there aren’t many...
Coast News
VHS football investigation finds pattern of misconduct
VISTA — Vista Unified School District leaders notified the community Friday that an independent investigation into the Vista High School football program found a pattern of misconduct among a small number of team members and that new coaching staff will be in place. District leaders launched the months-long investigation...
