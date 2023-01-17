Brecksville to pay North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two culverts on Riverview Road

At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO