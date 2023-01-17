Brecksville to pay North Royalton firm $555,000 to replace two culverts on Riverview Road

Read full article on original website
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
Parma Heights considers restricting future car wash construction
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- How many car washes does a community truly need?. That’s the question being asked by City Council as it considers legislation limiting the number of such facilities in Parma Heights. The ordinance under consideration comes after last year’s car wash construction moratorium, which is set...
Should Cleveland have refunded traffic-camera tickets paid by drivers of leased vehicles?
Last month, an Ohio Supreme Court ruling ended the efforts of a group of six drivers filing on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated to force the city of Cleveland to pay them the $4.1 million awarded by a trial court, plus interest. They argued they’d been wrongly fined for traffic-camera violations in their leased vehicles from 2005 to 2009.
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Berea residents have two composting options: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Berea homeowners have two options for food waste composting -- the Berea Learning Farm and Rust Belt Riders. Each has different requirements. Both are located in the parking lot of the Learning Farm off Emerson Avenue. The difference between the two options includes what can be accepted,...
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
WATCH: Crash cleared after snarling traffic on I-71 South in Strongsville
A crash along Interstate 71 in Strongsville is delaying traffic by about a half-hour, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Suspected heroin found in OVI suspect’s vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A 911 caller at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 reported that a Dodge Caliber went off the road on I-90 westbound before Clague Road. The caller said the vehicle was “all over the road” before veering off. When officers arrived and spoke...
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
cleveland19.com
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
1920s bungalow ‘embodies the spirit of Gates Mills’ - House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- For buyers looking for the charm and character of an older home, but with the modern interior and amenities of new construction, the bungalow at 1439 Chagrin River Road ticks all the boxes. “The home embodies the spirit of Gates Mills,” says listing agent Karen Eagle...
Rocky River woman tells story of how a flight back to Cleveland turned serious
Earlier this month, a Rocky River woman was killing time during a layover in Denver on her way home to Cleveland However, grabbing a drink at the bar turned into a scary situation.
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
cleveland19.com
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
