Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.

Before deputies got to the home, David Owens called a family member, Jordan Stephens, who lives next door.

Stephens went to the Owens’ home to help David Owens leave for the night, the sheriff said.

Clarice Owens pulled out a handgun and shot her husband who was walking out of his home. He fell onto the ground outside. She then pointed the gun at Stephens, who carries a handgun for personal defense.

The sheriff said Stephens feared for his life and shot Clarice Owens who also fell into the yard at the home.

Deputies and EMS arrived but the Owens had died from their injuries.

Authorities did not release information on whether charges will be filed.

