DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month
Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
Ghost gun used in carjacking, 2 Prince George’s Co. teens arrested
Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.
Welch scores 16, Loyola Chicago beats St. Bonaventure 67-55
CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday night. Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.
Aaliyah Edwards leads UConn women past Butler 79-39
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39 on Saturday. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points. Jessica...
