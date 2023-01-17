Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO