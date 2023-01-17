Read full article on original website
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.
KING-5
Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ
SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue. Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Go Underground For Seattle’s Most Unusual Tour
Visitors with a curiosity about the other side of Seattle’s story need look no farther than a few feet below them, into the city’s notorious Underground. Thanks to fascinating guided tours in the city’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, venturing beneath the streets is a fairly easy feat. For decades, Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour has been giving tourists a glimpse into Seattle’s colorful past — complete with stories of muddy streets, sinking buildings, non-existent sewage disposal, and ultimately, the devastating Great Seattle Fire of 1889.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: What Testament Are You?
I Never Went to Bible School... For some reason I thought that the New Testament was freakier than the Old Testament. Christians, can you help? Thanks for this sticker, Chunky Brewster!. Don't Show This to the Seattle Times Editorial Board. Saw this right outside of that new arcade bar, Time...
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
wallyhood.org
That’s a Wrap! Guild 45th Theater to be fully demolished — makes way for 70-unit apartment building
The curtain has finally lifted for the future of Wallingford’s iconic Guild 45th St. Theater — and what a plot twist: the space will be home to a new five-story, 70-unit apartment building. Surprisingly, no parking is to be included in the development of the building, yet some retail/commercial space is expected to end up on street level. The pink cinema is to be demolished in the near future, and hopes of current owner, 2929 Productions, (associated with billionaire Mark Cuban) repurposing the space as a theater are gone with the wind.
kptv.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
Phys.org
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he's helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. "See that little black line?" he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it's little more than a speck on the horizon off Whidbey...
thewatchdogonline.com
Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey
Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
