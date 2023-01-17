One Month, Two Disasters: Supervisors Ratify Emergency Proclamation for Winter Storms as Official Tally Earthquake Damages

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Earthquake! 2.8M Earthquake 45 Kilometers West of Petrolia
More information at the USGS.
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Arrested With Fentanyl and Quantities of Pills Following Hoopa Traffic Stop
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Lynn Jones Makes Fine Art For the Masses With Her Beautiful Old Machines
If you find yourself walking down Third Street in Old Town Eureka in the afternoon, you might get lucky and see a vintage letterpress in action. You will not be able to tell, but this thing is loud, repetitive and fun to watch. It’s an old piece of machinery with...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
AOL Corp
