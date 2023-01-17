ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WTOP

Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team’s broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
PORTLAND, OR
WTOP

Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

McKee leads Queens against Jacksonville after 28-point performance

Queens Royals (13-7, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 3-4 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -3.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after AJ McKee scored 28 points in Queens’ 95-90 loss to the North Florida Ospreys. The Dolphins are 6-1 on their home court....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

