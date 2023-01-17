ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Yunus Musah Named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZLld_0kHrqiUz00

The 20-year-old Valencia midfielder established himself as a critical part of the USMNT setup by starting all four matches at the 2022 World Cup.

After an impressive showing at the World Cup, midfielder Yunus Musah was named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

The Valencia standout, who turned 20 years old while in Qatar, set a mark for the most minutes logged by a teenager in USMNT history. Musah started all four of the U.S.’s World Cup matches, playing all but 15 minutes as part of the second-youngest team at the tournament.

Before making his U.S. debut in 2020, the New York-born midfielder was eligible to play for four countries after being raised in Italy and England by Ghanaian parents. Now, with 23 appearances for the United States under his belt, he’s part of an incredibly promising midfield (deemed MMA) alongside USMNT captain Tyler Adams and Juventus star Weston McKennie.

Last season with La Liga side Valencia, Musah made a career-high 36 appearances, including in the Copa del Rey final , and he has played in 13 of the club’s 16 league matches so far this season.

“It feels crazy to think out of all people that I was the one chosen to be the Young Male Player of the Year,” Musah said in a statement. “To get this award is really huge. I’ve said it many times—I’ve had the trust from the manager, the team, the U.S. to play so many games at this young age.

“It shows me that I just have to carry on the way I’m doing, keep being humble and keep working hard to try and be more. As a player, you just want to keep improving.”

Since the award’s inception in 1998, former winners include Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic and Freddy Adu. Five previous winners of the award were included in the U.S.’s 2022 World Cup team in Qatar, although last year’s winner in Ricardo Pepi was not named in the squad.

Voters for the award include national team coaches, players and media members, among others, while a fan vote accounted for 15% of the tally—Musah won more than 80% of the fan vote.

Last week, Adams was named the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after captaining the USMNT in Qatar while Sophia Smith was voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after being named NWSL MVP .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

The Major League Soccer community has lost a star. Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died on Jan. 19, his team confirmed. He was 25 years old. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club wrote on Instagram. "May he rest in peace."
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMZ.com

MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead At 25 After Boat Accident In Florida

Pro soccer player Anton Walkes -- defender and midfielder for Charlotte FC -- tragically died after a boat accident in Florida, the team announced. He was only 25 years old. The Major League Soccer club said Thursday the organization is devastated by the news. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
The Associated Press

Belarus coach who removed sprinter from Olympics charged

The Belarusian track coach who tried to force a sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after she was critical of the team has been charged with breaching the sport’s integrity standards. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary actions in track and field, announced the charges against...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy