Yunus Musah Named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

The 20-year-old Valencia midfielder established himself as a critical part of the USMNT setup by starting all four matches at the 2022 World Cup.

After an impressive showing at the World Cup, midfielder Yunus Musah was named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

The Valencia standout, who turned 20 years old while in Qatar, set a mark for the most minutes logged by a teenager in USMNT history. Musah started all four of the U.S.’s World Cup matches, playing all but 15 minutes as part of the second-youngest team at the tournament.

Before making his U.S. debut in 2020, the New York-born midfielder was eligible to play for four countries after being raised in Italy and England by Ghanaian parents. Now, with 23 appearances for the United States under his belt, he’s part of an incredibly promising midfield (deemed MMA) alongside USMNT captain Tyler Adams and Juventus star Weston McKennie.

Last season with La Liga side Valencia, Musah made a career-high 36 appearances, including in the Copa del Rey final , and he has played in 13 of the club’s 16 league matches so far this season.

“It feels crazy to think out of all people that I was the one chosen to be the Young Male Player of the Year,” Musah said in a statement. “To get this award is really huge. I’ve said it many times—I’ve had the trust from the manager, the team, the U.S. to play so many games at this young age.

“It shows me that I just have to carry on the way I’m doing, keep being humble and keep working hard to try and be more. As a player, you just want to keep improving.”

Since the award’s inception in 1998, former winners include Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic and Freddy Adu. Five previous winners of the award were included in the U.S.’s 2022 World Cup team in Qatar, although last year’s winner in Ricardo Pepi was not named in the squad.

Voters for the award include national team coaches, players and media members, among others, while a fan vote accounted for 15% of the tally—Musah won more than 80% of the fan vote.

Last week, Adams was named the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after captaining the USMNT in Qatar while Sophia Smith was voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after being named NWSL MVP .