LaMelo Ball is doubtful for this one, just like the Hornets' chances of winning this game without him. Charlotte got back in the win column over maybe the only team in the league worse than them, the Houston Rockets. So, no, I don't believe Cliff's crew is about to turn the corner, especially without its best player. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have caught fire recently winning its last five games. Go ahead and make it six.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO