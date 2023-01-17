Read full article on original website
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Ahead of Playoff Matchup With Bills
BUFFALO — The Bengals elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad for Sunday's Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Bills. Prince will likely serve as the Bengals' backup tackle with Jonah Williams (knee) out. Jackson Carman is expected start at left tackle.
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
LOOK: Broncos Legend Derek Wolfe Stalks, Kills Mountain Lion
Things are going well for former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe since he announced his retirement from the NFL last summer. The Super Bowl 50 champion and former Broncos second-round pick pursued his interest in media post-retirement. That led him to landing a gig as Darren McKee's (DMac) co-host...
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
49ers’ Shanahan Says Garoppolo Has ‘Outside Chance’ to Return Next Week
Jimmy Garoppolo has been out since early December, when he suffered a foot injury in a game vs. Miami. Initially, it appeared as if the quarterback would be out for the season. However, coach Kyle Shanahan remained vague with Garoppolo’s timetable, hoping he could return at some point. On...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
Mike Preston: As coordinators depart, Ravens need to take a hard look at coach John Harbaugh
BALTIMORE — Now that the Ravens have made their second major coaching change in two years, the team’s main focus in 2023 should be the direction of the program under head coach John Harbaugh. At the end of last season, the Ravens replaced defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale...
Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks
LaMelo Ball is doubtful for this one, just like the Hornets' chances of winning this game without him. Charlotte got back in the win column over maybe the only team in the league worse than them, the Houston Rockets. So, no, I don't believe Cliff's crew is about to turn the corner, especially without its best player. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have caught fire recently winning its last five games. Go ahead and make it six.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Rob Gronkowski Teases Possible Reunion With Tom Brady; Patriots Homecoming?
FOXBORO — Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has tinkered with a comeback from retirement, continually keeping the door open instead of just maintaining his new life as a media member. Gronkowski, who will turn 34 in May, initially retired from football with the New England Patriots when he...
Kevin Stefanski Didn’t Know Jim Schwartz Well Before Hiring, Opposite for GM Andrew Berry
When the Cleveland Browns began their search for a defensive coordinator, there was one thing in common with three of the candidates, they were younger football minds. Cleveland opted to go with the guy who has been around, has more experience, and potentially has the best ability to fit right in Cleveland.
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
