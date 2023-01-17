Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The opening this week came later than the originally projected 2022 date, but sooner than the 2024 date that officials last year said was […] The post Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Winter storm sweeping across Nebraska; here's the latest forecast
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals in our winter storm update.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
