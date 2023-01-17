ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site

PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The opening this week came later than the originally projected 2022 date, but sooner than the 2024 date that officials last year said was […] The post Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on sprawling Sarpy County site appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS

LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 69 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,937 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, for a total of 923,874 cases. The state reported 2,339 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 69 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 11,...
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning

HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal

Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast

SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
COLORADO STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
