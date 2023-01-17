Read full article on original website
Late snow bringing much-needed relief to businesses that rely on winter traffic
WESTBROOK, Maine — When much of the state hunkered down amid a heavy snowstorm Friday, others flew their "open" flag proudly. At Smiling Hill Farm, ice cream is served year-round. But, until Friday afternoon, skiing was off the menu. Manager Hillary Knight explained the dynamic of the year-round farm:...
How to ski in Maine on a budget
AUBURN, Maine — Heather Young is teaching her daughter, Elise, to ski at Lost Valley in Auburn, which is the same place where she learned to ski, making it a fourth-generation tradition. But the costs associated with the beloved winter sport can add up quickly, from gear and maintenance...
Electric Bike Café is becoming a 'one-stop shop' for customers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Electric Bike Café in South Portland doesn't just sell electric bikes. They also repair bikes and tennis racquets, and they sell coffee and food -- and now alcohol. Thaddeus St. John, the owner of Electric Bike Cafe, said he wanted his shop to be...
Locals react to Brunswick Regal Cinemas' expected closure
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Regal Cinemas is expected to close 39 theaters across the country, and one of those locations is in Maine. The Regal Cinemas on Gurnet Road in Brunswick will close next month. "We enjoy coming here, and seeing all the latest movies, and the ones we hear...
Maine musicians team up for local shows
PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
A look at how Maine communities prepare for winter storms
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Public Works Department has nearly 5,000 tons of salt on hand as crews get ready to tackle Maine's next winter storm. “We won’t use anywhere near that for this storm,” Mike Murry, acting director of Portland's Public Works Department, said. "We're well suited for whatever mother nature brings to us. It's really going to depend on how the storm comes in as to how much product we use."
Maine ladies gather every Thursday for past 25 years to create and commune
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — There is a group of ladies in Damariscotta that gathers every single Thursday, and they've been coming together for more than two decades. "Yeah, that's right, we don't make any doctor's appointments or dentist appointments on Thursdays," the group said. "It's our number one priority. You are going to get sick? Do it another day!"
Old Port business partnering with app to minimize food waste, offer discounts
PORTLAND, Maine — According to Feeding America, each year, 119 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States equalling about 130 billion meals. Representatives from the app Too Good To Go say the goal is to change that, one meal at a time. "Unfortunately about 40 percent...
Portland youth lacrosse program holding free 'learn to play' clinic to boost participation
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: Chris Costa has volunteered with Back Bay Lacrosse as a coach from 2017 to 2019, and again starting in 2022. Portland's youth lacrosse program is holding a free clinic on Saturday to introduce the sport to kids who have never played before in hopes of boosting participation.
A master of the mandolin is ready to release a new album
PORTLAND, Maine — When Joe K. Walsh attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts he was about the only student taking mandolin lessons. Now, as a mandolin teacher at Berklee, he’s got about a dozen students—one of whom played with him when Walsh came to perform in the 207 studio.
Maine farmers continue providing fresh produce for others in need
WELLS, Maine — In the town of Wells, but a world away from the seaside mansions that line the beaches to the east, Bill Spiller, 82, set out for one last chore for the day on his sprawling farm. He said his father first had him leading horses when...
Maine scholarship ensures all students get opportunity to succeed
MAINE, USA — When you walk into the Mitchell Institute headquarters in Portland, the phrase the former U.S. Senator George Mitchell lived by is written on the wall: "No one should be guaranteed success...but everyone should have a fair chance to succeed." That concept is what has been driving...
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
Maine school counselor recognized for being heart of her school
GREENE, Maine — School counselors are trained to help students as young as preschool to 12th grade to reach their goals by addressing academic, career development, emotional, and social challenges. But as the need to support kids with mental health and social services increases, a school counselor at Greene...
Feds try to improve fishing data with new monitoring rules
PORTLAND, Maine — Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation's oldest fisheries. The U.S. mandates observers to work onboard fishing boats to collect data and...
Teen dies in skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
GILFORD, N.H. — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school. “This is a...
Auburn advances effort to protect quality of Lake Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — The City of Auburn is moving forward in its effort to protect the quality of Lake Auburn. Both Auburn and Lewiston rely on the lake for drinking water. This change has sparked controversy between the leaders of the two cities and even legal action. During an...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Portland police warn businesses of uptick in commercial burglaries
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are urging businesses in the area to continue to follow safety measures amid an uptick in commercial burglaries this past week. Five commercial burglaries were reported in Portland between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
Building in Alfred destroyed by fire
ALFRED, Maine — A building in Alfred was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. Flames broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of 7 Mountain Road, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The structure appeared to be a large garage and nobody was injured, officials said. As...
