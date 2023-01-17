Read full article on original website
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Record High Share in U.S. Report Delaying Medical Treatments Due to Costs — Here's How You Can Save on Health Care
The share of Americans who say they or a family member delayed medical treatment due to cost rose to 38% in 2022 from 26% in 2021, according to a Gallup poll. That percentage is the highest since the polling organization began taking the measurement in 2001. Are you struggling with...
An Acupuncturist and Pain Expert Shares the 2 Pressure Points She Uses to ‘Quickly Relieve Headaches'
Tension headaches are no joke. They typically feel like a tight band around the head, and can stem from muscle contractions in the head and neck, stress or even poor posture. Many people take pain medications like acetaminophen and NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) to relieve symptoms. But overusing them without medical guidance can lead to harmful side effects.
