What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Since I only played football for one year in high school and four in college without having any prior experience when I moved to the US from Senegal in Africa to become a basketball player, it is my capacity to learn quickly and apply it to my craft so I can be better. I like to think of myself as a sponge, and I’m constantly eager to learn new things and apply them to my life and work to help my family and my country. I had to learn English as my third language when I first arrived in the US, but I had to adjust quickly enough to finish high school, so I consider myself to be a quick learner.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO