Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan has died at the age of 29
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan is dead at the age of 29 years old. There was no cause of death reported. Alwan signed with Temple back in 2013 out of Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey. According to a GoFundMe, his mother Narci Alwan said the family was caught...
Former NFL linebacker arrested for attacking his neighbor in a dispute over a video game
Chike Okeafor was a ten-year veteran after an amazing career at Purdue. The ten-year vet is now making the funny papers after he attacked his neighbor in a dispute over a video game. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called...
The Best Offseason Moves in NFL History
After the Super Bowl, the NFL the offseason period. And, like other sports, this can often be a fun time that’s full of anticipation because there is the NFL draft to look forward to and any other trades that occur. But it’s fair to say that some offseason moves have worked out better than others.
2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight: Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State University
What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. That I’m a competitor and I can create big play plays. Also that I’m a good teammate and hard worker. I wanted to show I can catch out the backfield and run routes, and a good pass blocker.
Former NFL Draft Pick arrested in Mississippi on Kidnapping Charges
Jerrell Powe was drafted in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs after a stellar career with the University of Mississippi. The 35-year-old will now be spending some time in jail after he was arrested on kidnapping charges. According to police reports, Powe remained jailed Monday in the Jackson...
7 Best NFL Games of the 21st Century
Are you interested in the world’s top sports? Then the NFL is one of the leagues you can’t miss. We tell you all about it!. We all live sports and huge winning, so take a minute to enjoy playing free Eye of Horus game with lucrative bonuses and features in casinos no deposit welcome bonus. Once you finish it, you can read our article about and greatest NFL moments.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU
Honors/CaptainshipOffensive MVP Hula Bowl ’23, ’22 1st Team All Independent (Steele) Games WatchedTXBA, @ORUN, @CAST, @TXMU (Bowl) 202211 GP, 8 GS, 130 Att, 813 Yds, 6 TD, 10 Rec, 98 Yds (Missed 2 games due to hamstring injury) 2021@CAUN 10 GP, 2 GS, 116 Att, 607 Yds, 4...
Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
How Maggie Hardy caught Immaculate Reception ball for Dad
It was another fairy tale ending for the Immaculate Reception ball. The same ball that Franco Harris miraculously caught 50 years ago to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history inspired another happy, though bittersweet, outcome. For the past half-century, the ball had been in the possession...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Morgan Scroggins, WR, Bowie State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up my big brother was already into sports, seeing him out there competing and he was pretty good, made me want to play. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My 8th grade year winning the...
Carolina Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding their coaching search
According to CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers are in violation of league rules regarding their head coach search. According to the report, not all members of Carolina’s search committee have completed the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search. According to sources, Nicole Tepper had...
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, University of Alabama
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs brings a unique skill set to the table. We analyze how his game will transition to the NFL here. Jahmyr Gibbs spent two seasons at Georgia Tech where he was highly productive before transferring to Alabama for this season. Overview. Birthdate: 3/20/2002 (20.8) Height/Weight: 5-foot-11,...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ibrahim Kamara, DL, Georgetown University
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was a student in the college of Georgetown, majoring in Psychology. I was part of the CSP, Community Scholars Program, and GSP Georgetown Scholarship Program. I also did the match as well.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: TyKeem Doss, OL, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me want to be a football player is growing up watching people from around the city play a game that they love. Even in my own household, my uncle played football and had a chance to make a difference but didn’t realize it at the moment. So he installed in me the mental toughness I have and would always tell me I would be great at what I do, and that I will be the difference maker in the family. Also, watching former Seattle Seahawks left tackle Mr. Walter Jones make difference in the game of football made me want to be great. It’s a connection that shows that no matter where you come from you can make a difference whether the city is big or small.
Chicago Bears: Exploring Their Options with the Number One Pick
With the Chicago Bears landing the number one overall pick they are in store for a very exciting offseason. One of the most intriguing teams headed into this offseason is the team with the worst record this season. Not only do the Chicago Bears have the top pick, but they also have over $100 million in cap space.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sydney Audiger, CB, Robert Morris University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m disciplined and I always have effort to finish a play. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. When I was 9 years old, I was on a 90lbs. little...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Momar Fall, DT, CSU-Pueblo
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Since I only played football for one year in high school and four in college without having any prior experience when I moved to the US from Senegal in Africa to become a basketball player, it is my capacity to learn quickly and apply it to my craft so I can be better. I like to think of myself as a sponge, and I’m constantly eager to learn new things and apply them to my life and work to help my family and my country. I had to learn English as my third language when I first arrived in the US, but I had to adjust quickly enough to finish high school, so I consider myself to be a quick learner.
Deion Sanders does it again! The number 1 cornerback in the country is headed to Colorado
Deion Sanders is an animal when it comes to landing the top-rated cornerbacks out of college. Cormani McClain the number 1 cornerback in the country has just flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado. McClain will join Travis Hunter and make one of the best secondaries in the country. The...
Russell Wilson had dinner with Sean Payton recently, he is recruiting the head coach bad
Sean Payton could be had for a draft pick, and right now the New Orleans Saints own the rights to his services, but let’s face it the Broncos could use him right about now. The Denver Broncos invested a ton of money into Russell Wilson and he looked really bad this year. I think Russell still can be a great quarterback, but does Sean Payton think that?
