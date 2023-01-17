Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging
Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
Centre Daily
Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Ahead of Playoff Matchup With Bills
BUFFALO — The Bengals elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad for Sunday's Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Bills. Prince will likely serve as the Bengals' backup tackle with Jonah Williams (knee) out. Jackson Carman is expected start at left tackle.
Centre Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Centre Daily
LOOK: Broncos Legend Derek Wolfe Stalks, Kills Mountain Lion
Things are going well for former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe since he announced his retirement from the NFL last summer. The Super Bowl 50 champion and former Broncos second-round pick pursued his interest in media post-retirement. That led him to landing a gig as Darren McKee's (DMac) co-host...
Centre Daily
Rob Gronkowski Teases Possible Reunion With Tom Brady; Patriots Homecoming?
FOXBORO — Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has tinkered with a comeback from retirement, continually keeping the door open instead of just maintaining his new life as a media member. Gronkowski, who will turn 34 in May, initially retired from football with the New England Patriots when he...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Centre Daily
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson
Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Centre Daily
Kevin Stefanski Didn’t Know Jim Schwartz Well Before Hiring, Opposite for GM Andrew Berry
When the Cleveland Browns began their search for a defensive coordinator, there was one thing in common with three of the candidates, they were younger football minds. Cleveland opted to go with the guy who has been around, has more experience, and potentially has the best ability to fit right in Cleveland.
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog. They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions. But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are...
Centre Daily
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Centre Daily
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
