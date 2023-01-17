Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Funeral plans announced for UGA football player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The family of the University of Georgia football player killed nearly a week ago announced plans to celebrate his life. A private service for Devin Willock will be held on Saturday in Athens. Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will attend.
Celebration of life service information released for Devin Willock, UGA player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player who was killed in an early-morning crash Sunday that happened hours after the team's national championship celebration, will be remembered in both private and public celebrations of life in two different states. The school released information on services...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Family, friends gather at funeral for UGA staff member killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a University of Georgia staff member killed in a crash this past weekend in Athens. Those who knew and loved Chandler LeCroy best are still hoping for answers about what caused her to wreck the vehicle she was driving. The single-car collision also killed one of her three passengers, UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
On the run: Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — They were partners in business, and in life – Courtney Owens and Stoney Williams. Now, Williams is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Owens. On Dec. 9, 2022, Owens, 34, from Snellville, was shot to death inside the offices of their used car business, Royal Court Motors near Snellville.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
No litigation announced, no family present at attorney's news conference regarding Devin Willock
ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: The attorney, Roy Willey, held a press conference shortly before 3 p.m. but no family members were in attendance and nothing regarding litigation was announced. When the press conference concluded, 11Alive's Joe Ripley tried ask more questions but the attorney walked away. Shortly before the...
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Argument leads to deadly DeKalb gas station shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A victim of a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station has died, according to authorities. The shooting happened at a Shell gas station located in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road shortly before 1 p.m., DeKalb County Police reported. No arrests were made, and the suspect's identity is unknown.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police said it's all tied to car break-ins. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when DeKalb County Police Department investigators said the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
Police: Fugitive arrested 2 months after fatally shooting man in Gwinnett
A fugitive, who on the run for nearly two months after fatally shooting a man in Gwinnett County, has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil
Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
