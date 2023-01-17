ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red and Black

Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Family, friends gather at funeral for UGA staff member killed in car crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a University of Georgia staff member killed in a crash this past weekend in Athens. Those who knew and loved Chandler LeCroy best are still hoping for answers about what caused her to wreck the vehicle she was driving. The single-car collision also killed one of her three passengers, UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Argument leads to deadly DeKalb gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A victim of a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station has died, according to authorities. The shooting happened at a Shell gas station located in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road shortly before 1 p.m., DeKalb County Police reported. No arrests were made, and the suspect's identity is unknown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil

Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
