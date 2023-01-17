Read full article on original website
Kansas Senate ready to enter the lesser prairie chicken fray
TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Farming, Everglades style
One of the many fond memories I have growing up as an Ohio farm kid was of something called John Deere Days. Back in my generation, local farm equipment dealerships were small and as numerous as ice cream flavors. John Deere Days was an annual winter event, about this time each year, where all John Deere dealerships in Ohio (and maybe nationwide) circulated a film (now do you realize how long ago that was) that depicted unusual and often unheard-of farming operations around the country and around the world. These were interspersed with clips that high-lighted all the new John Deere farm machinery for the year, like combines with cabs and massive twelve-foot headers…YIKES! Of course, the evening began with ham sandwiches and potato chips before the film.
Trial starts for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in a federal criminal trial for a man prosecutors say became fixated on a Kansas congressman and threatened to kill him, a case that comes amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in treats to the nation's lawmakers and their families.
