Kansas Senate ready to enter the lesser prairie chicken fray

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Farming, Everglades style

One of the many fond memories I have growing up as an Ohio farm kid was of something called John Deere Days. Back in my generation, local farm equipment dealerships were small and as numerous as ice cream flavors. John Deere Days was an annual winter event, about this time each year, where all John Deere dealerships in Ohio (and maybe nationwide) circulated a film (now do you realize how long ago that was) that depicted unusual and often unheard-of farming operations around the country and around the world. These were interspersed with clips that high-lighted all the new John Deere farm machinery for the year, like combines with cabs and massive twelve-foot headers…YIKES! Of course, the evening began with ham sandwiches and potato chips before the film.
