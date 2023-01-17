Read full article on original website
7 Best NFL Games of the 21st Century
Are you interested in the world's top sports? Then the NFL is one of the leagues you can't miss.
69 Players were Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft
The National Football League announced today the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
What Do NFL Stars Spend Their Money On?
NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and as such, athletes playing it get huge paychecks. As the majority of them come from various backgrounds, once they get a hold of these massive sums of money, they spend it in a wide range of ways. While some prefer to seek thrill off the field, others pick to spend it more wisely. Furthermore, there are those who also choose to show off by purchasing luxury items. In this article, we’ll talk about the most common ways NFL stars spend their money.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former NFL linebacker arrested for attacking his neighbor in a dispute over a video game
Chike Okeafor was a ten-year veteran after an amazing career at Purdue. The ten-year vet is now making the funny papers after he attacked his neighbor in a dispute over a video game. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called...
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan has died at the age of 29
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan is dead at the age of 29 years old. There was no cause of death reported. Alwan signed with Temple back in 2013 out of Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey. According to a GoFundMe, his mother Narci Alwan said the family was caught...
The Best Offseason Moves in NFL History
After the Super Bowl, the NFL the offseason period. And, like other sports, this can often be a fun time that’s full of anticipation because there is the NFL draft to look forward to and any other trades that occur. But it’s fair to say that some offseason moves have worked out better than others.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kamren Watkins-Hunter, DB, Georgetown University
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being a student at Georgetown University has really been a blessing. I enjoy every moment of it, whether it’s going to class, being on the field , or just being in the environment itself. The teachers make it easy for me to feel like I belong because they go above and beyond to make sure I am comfortable in their class. I also have acquired a great group of friends that make Georgetown feel more like a home. I am double majoring in management and finance while also having a minor in mathematics. While football takes up the majority of my time, I made it a priority to become involved in a Black Leadership club, as it helped me connect more with the other African American students at Georgetown.
NFL Transactions for January 19, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Falcons interviewed Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores for their DC Vacancy. Ravens signed WR Andy Isabella to a futures contract. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the PS Injured list. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their PS. Indianapolis...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rashaun Williams, DL, New Mexico Highlands University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Being aggressive and I just love the game of football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Scoop n score in the end zone my Juco season and I love sacking the quarterback. What are you looking...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ezrah Archie, WR, Georgia Southern University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up in a football family, my dad was a coach and people I looked up to all played football. Football is big up here, so I just grew to like the game. What are your favorite moments...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Flowers, LB, Angelo State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up my dad had me in all different sports and football was my favorite. I remember watching Ray Lewis when I was a kid and saw the excitement he gave me watching him play and knew I wanted to be just like that when I grew up.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sydney Audiger, CB, Robert Morris University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m disciplined and I always have effort to finish a play. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. When I was 9 years old, I was on a 90lbs. little...
Imagine if Damar Hamlin runs out the tunnel this weekend carrying the flag against the Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is just 15 days removed from suffering cardiac arrest on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals. The crazy thing is he is already back and working out at the facility. Damar comes into the building daily according to head coach Sean McDermott. The wild...
Chicago Bears: Exploring Their Options with the Number One Pick
With the Chicago Bears landing the number one overall pick they are in store for a very exciting offseason. One of the most intriguing teams headed into this offseason is the team with the worst record this season. Not only do the Chicago Bears have the top pick, but they also have over $100 million in cap space.
Kordell Stewart says Bills QB Josh Allen is imploding and falls outside the Top 5 QBs in the League
Kordell Stewart is a funny guy. He is making news after joining the Bleav Network for an interview on the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL. His take on Buffalo BIlls QB Josh Allen has everyone scratching their heads. Kordell the former Steelers QB said in a tweet after we...
Carolina Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding their coaching search
According to CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers are in violation of league rules regarding their head coach search. According to the report, not all members of Carolina’s search committee have completed the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search. According to sources, Nicole Tepper had...
Is this the end for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?
Whenever an NFL franchise or player begins to hang their dirty laundry in public following a perceived slight, it is seemingly only a matter of time before a parting of ways becomes official. As far as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens go, we are beginning to see fairly significant cracks develop in their relationship which may mean that the quarterback moves on in the upcoming NFL draft. So, why have tensions escalated to the degree they have in recent weeks?
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christopher Brooks, RB, BYU
Honors/CaptainshipOffensive MVP Hula Bowl ’23, ’22 1st Team All Independent (Steele) Games WatchedTXBA, @ORUN, @CAST, @TXMU (Bowl) 202211 GP, 8 GS, 130 Att, 813 Yds, 6 TD, 10 Rec, 98 Yds (Missed 2 games due to hamstring injury) 2021@CAUN 10 GP, 2 GS, 116 Att, 607 Yds, 4...
