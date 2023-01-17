Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KTRE
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim....
Rusk County fire that left 2 hospitalized likely caused by propane gas stove
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A RV fire that left two people hospitalized Wednesday night in Rusk County was likely caused by a propane gas stove, according to officials. Multiple fire officials battled the blaze on U.S. 259 South near County Road 3152. One person was flown to a hospital...
Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
messenger-news.com
Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests
HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
Woman driving car taken to hospital after crashing into post office in Bullard
TYLER, Texas — A car crashed into a US post office in Bullard Thursday afternoon. According to a witness who was inside of the post office, the crash happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. A woman driving the car pulled into the disable parking and possibly stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The car jumped over the concrete barrier and smashed into the wall.
Barricaded man taken into custody by SWAT team in Cherokee County
UPDATE- Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded […]
messenger-news.com
Woman Arrested for Attacking Gas Station Attendant
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) were called to a disturbance at a local convenience store Hot Spot gas station at 501 West Goliad in Crockett Dec. 30, 2022. Officers had received word of a physical disturbance and went to investigate. After making contact with the employee involved, a...
KLTV
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Palestine HS Band Director Arrested
Palestine Police arrested the Palestine High School head band director for an alleged improper relationship with a former student with sexual contact. In addition, Palestine detectives arrested Adrian Alonso in Fort Worth while on a school trip. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.
cbs7.com
Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
