Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.ALSO ON WJBF: Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
