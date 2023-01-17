ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter

By Chris Babcock
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7c4h_0kHrnsKc00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy