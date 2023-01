The hometown kid, Sierra Enge’s wildest dreams coming true as the San Diego Wave FC’s drafts her with their 2nd round pick and going No. 13 overall. Enge was a standout athlete at Pacific Ridge High School in Carlsbad, and went on to play for Stanford women’s soccer team where she was apart of winning three Pac-12 titles and one NCAA championship.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO