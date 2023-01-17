Read full article on original website
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
The Nike Dunk Low Vintage Returns In Team Red
Among the more universally desired women’s exclusive Dunk releases in 2022 is back in the new year with new colorway options. That would be the Dunk Low Vintage, a distinctive take on the ’85 classic touched with a pre-aged aesthetic to give off that decades-old vibe. Revealed here...
A Vibrant Mix Of Teal, Yellow, And Red Colors Prep The Nike Vapormax Plus For Summer
Despite launching over four years ago, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to be a best-selling sneaker for the Swoosh, prompting the silhouette to emerge in hundreds of different color combinations. Ahead of summer, the Air Max Plus-inspired design has surfaced in a white ensemble accented by vibrant teal, yellow, and...
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
This Air Jordan 1 Low Emphasizes Nike’s Sustainabiilty Efforts
Of all the careful measures taken by Nike to ensure a greener future, none is apparent as their Grind rubber. Signaled by flecks of recycled rubber shot into TPU material, Grind is the result of a process that relies on scraps of material left on the factory room floor, ground down into a meal of sorts, and utilized for future product.
The New Balance 550 Borrows Shades From The Flag Of Chicago
After spending 31 years stashed away in the Boston brand’s vault, the New Balance 550 has since been revitalized to raucous acclaim. As such, the silhouette initially tooled for the hardwood has undergone a bevy of inline casts and colorways, such as the Flag of Chicago’s tonal palette now landing on the Steven Smith design.
The New Balance 550 Gets A Versatile “White/Grey/Black” Look
As one of the breakout silhouettes of the last three years, the New Balance 550 has put pressure on the competition to capture a late 1980s basketball shoe aesthetic. For its next ensemble, the design by Steven Smith has opted for a versatile white, grey, and black color combination. At...
This Clean Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Chrome Tips On Its Profile Swooshes
The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a mainstay within the company’s lineup of products since 1986, when retailers in Baltimore and the DMV area proposed unique release program for Bruce Kilgore’s design. Over the last thirty-seven years, the silhouette has emerged in countless ensembles rooted in different backstories, donning experimental materials, and certified fresh.
The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim
Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
Nike’s “ICONS” Pack Features The Air Max 95 And The Classic Grey Gradient
With each yearly Air Max Day comes an all-encompassing collection for the iconic cushioned series to dress in. After taking a trip down memory lane in 2021’s “Evolution of Icons” pack, The Swoosh has begun carving out nostalgia-heavy compositions under the “ICONS” banner, setting this off with the Nike Air Max 95.
The Nike Air Force 1 Cools Down In A Winter-Appropriate Colorway
In the spirit of Winter, Nike is dressing up the Air Force 1 as well as several other Swoosh classics in a range of icey tones. But among what the Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette has revealed thus far, none have come quite as close to embodying the season as this newly-revealed colorway.
This Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Denim” Is Reminiscent Of A 2002 co.jp Release
No stranger to dipping back into the archives, Nike has been targeting a number of Japan-exclusives from the turn of the century (otherwise known as the heralded co.jp release). Dunks, Air Jordan 1s, and Air Force 1s have been the usual suspects in the well-received retro movement, but it’s time to welcome a new player to the field.
The Nike Dunk Low Gets A Pop Of “Night Maroon”
After exploring a disparate array of diversely colored efforts, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its simplified roots this month. Following a near-colorless LA Dodgers-harkened composition, seldom dark red shading now coordinates with a near-clad white ensemble. Simplicity is key when it comes to the Dunk Low’s latest effort,...
The New Balance 550 Dons The Signature Colors Of The LA Rams
Over the course of the past three weeks, New Balance has brought out countless new colorways of the 550, from “Wheat” to “Chile Red.” And as revealed late last night, the basketball oxford will also be dressing up in the signature colors of the LA Rams.
AURALEE Sets Their Sights On The New Balance 1906R For Autumn/Winter ’23
AURALEE has very quickly become an integral part of the New Balance family, joining the established footwear brand for a wide range of collaborative offerings. And as revealed amidst the Japanese label’s Autumn/Winter ’23 collection, the two will be further expanding upon their partnership later this year with a bit of help from the newly-remastered 1906R.
The Faded “Flight Club” Package Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Low
With the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG set to harken the sun-shaded hues from Jordan’s iconic “Jumpman” photo shoot in March, the Beaverton brand is setting the faded colorful backdrop across His Airness’ slate of first silhouettes. Coordinating a subtle homage along the model’s mid-top construction, the Air Jordan 1 Low is taking an even quieter approach to the tonal celebration.
The PUMA PLEXUS Arrives In “Eggnog” And “Elektro Green”
At first glance, the PUMA PLEXUS may seem like a shift away from tradition. That, however, is not fully the case, as the silhouette — though experimental in design — is the spiritual successor to a relatively obscure release from the early aughts: the MOSTRO. Despite bearing the...
