Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
iheart.com
Safety review expected for Grand Rapids club after fatal weekend shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A safety review is going to be conducted at a nightclub following a shooting over the weekend that killed a 30-year-old man. Jontell White was killed on Division Avenue, just steps away from Metro Grand Rapids. Chief Eric Wintstrom says GRPD has a good relationship with...
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
Man flew to Grand Rapids to meet girl he met online, police say
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A Philadelphia man was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport intending to meet a girl he met online, Grant police said. Police said the alleged victim contacted a school resource officer for help after attending an in-school seminar about the dangers of human trafficking. Her report led to an investigation by multiple police agencies.
Murder trial begins for driver accused of going 115 mph before crash killing Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A jury will decide if the driver in a double fatal crash committed murder. High speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts, Joel and Dolores Shaffer, Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches told a judge during a court hearing Thursday. Phillips...
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
WWMTCw
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids
While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.
WWMT
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Ottawa Co. detectives investigate theft of a $20,000 SUV from Priced Right Auto
Priced Right Auto in Marne says a white Ford Edge was stolen out of their lot early Wednesday morning
Body found in swampy area near M-6, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are investigating after a body was located in a swampy area near Ivanrest Avenue SW and M-6. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said a person walking a dog found the body on Friday, Jan. 20. The area is along Ivanrest Avenue SW between M-6 and...
Muskegon man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend
Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Timothy Day to 12 to 30 years in prison for manslaughter and concealing a death in connection to the death of Brenda Hooper.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Eaton County cat owners outraged after discovering their pet was shot in the face
A cat was shot in the face and left for dead, and now people are searching for the shooter.
wkzo.com
Two to face murder charges for fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Prosecutors filed open murder charges on Tuesday, January 17 against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June 2022. According to Kalamazoo County District court records, 47-year-old Andrew McCormack and 32-year-old Shawna Kroger were...
GRPD to conduct safety review at nightclub after man shot, killed
Police are looking to prevent further violence at a Grand Rapids nightclub days after a man was shot and killed just outside.
MLive
