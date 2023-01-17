ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Commercial 'Gunn Block' building on State Street in Springfield sold

By Kaelee Collins
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the oldest commercial buildings in Springfield has been sold and plans are already underway to repurpose the space.

DevelopSpringfield has sold Gunn Block, located at 473-477 State Street to Connecticut building contractor, Thomas Napolitano. He owns other properties on State Street and told 22News that for this most recent purchase, he intends to build apartments and a restaurant on the first floor.
He did say, however, that parking might pose an issue.

“There’s a lot of vacant parking lots in the general area, so I have to reach out to some of the owners that I have contacts for and that’s the next thing on my list to do is try to work out a deal on parking with somebody.” Thomas Napolitano, Owner, Napolitano Roofing, Glastonbury, CT

Napolitano estimates that it’ll take about six months to work with the city’s planning and zoning office before official construction begins. He said his team has taken on similar projects in Connecticut and they’re excited and prepared to put in the work to rehab this property.

